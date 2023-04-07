Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains the story of 'Kabza raaj' in new 'Mitr Kaal' video
As part of Rahul Gandhi's 'Mitr Kaal' series, which closely scrutinizes PM Modi's friendship with Gautam Adani, the Congress has released another video of the former Congress president questioning Adani's "meteoric rise" in the business sector.
In the new video Rahul Gandhi can be seen explaining how Modi government favored Adani.
"This story is of the 'Kabje Raj' of the 'Mitr Kaal'. Capture the airport, capture the port, capture the road, capture the defense • capture the media, capture the coal, capture the power...and completely capture the Modi government," the Congress leader claimed.
In the video, Rahul Gandhi asserts that he had raised questions about the "friendship of PM Narendra Modi and Adani" at the Parliament but received no answers.
My speech was expunged, said Rahul.
The video traces the "friendship" back to 2018 when the Adani group was designated six privatised airports via the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Congress leader points out that Gautam Adani's enterprise had no prior experience in the airport sector.
Gandhi claimed that "a man who never had experience in the airport business was handed the biggest airports of India". The video further claims that this "monopoly over the airports" led to Adani's "magical rise".
