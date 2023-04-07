Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains the story of 'Kabza raaj' in new 'Mitr Kaal' video

As part of Rahul Gandhi's 'Mitr Kaal' series, which closely scrutinizes PM Modi's friendship with Gautam Adani, the Congress has released another video of the former Congress president questioning Adani's "meteoric rise" in the business sector.

In the new video Rahul Gandhi can be seen explaining how Modi government favored Adani.

"This story is of the 'Kabje Raj' of the 'Mitr Kaal'. Capture the airport, capture the port, capture the road, capture the defense • capture the media, capture the coal, capture the power...and completely capture the Modi government," the Congress leader claimed.