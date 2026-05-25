Congress attacks Centre over alleged irregularities in CBSE’s digital marking system

The Congress on Monday intensified its attack on the Centre and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh accused the government of mishandling the digital evaluation process, claiming it had created uncertainty for lakhs of students and disrupted academic outcomes across the country.

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the rollout of the OSM system had “thrown into chaos the academic futures of lakhs of children” and raised serious concerns about the functioning of the CBSE.

He claimed that the Class 12 pass percentage had fallen from 88 per cent last year to 85 per cent this year and alleged that the evaluation process was marred by multiple irregularities.

According to the Congress leader, students and evaluators faced issues including blurred and illegible scanned answer sheets, incorrect allocation of scripts, errors in marking, delays in payments to teachers and high revaluation fees.