Congress attacks Centre over arms loot in Manipur

Congress on Saturday attacked the government over deteriorating situation in Manipur and reports of government arms loot in the violence ridden state.

“No wonder that on August 1, the Supreme Court observed that from the beginning of May there was an ‘absolute breakdown of constitutional machinery’, as also law and order machinery in Manipur. Yet the Prime Minister continues to be silent and allows the totally discredited Chief Minister to continue,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

He also shared a news report of the looting of the government arms.

The Manipur Police said that it is undertaking a high-level probe into the loot of a large amount of arms and ammunition from two police outposts in Bishnupur district.