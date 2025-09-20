Congress attacks Modi as ‘weak PM’ after Donald Trump’s H-1B visa order

In the wake of Washington’s shock move to slap a staggering $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, the Congress on Saturday, 20 September, unleashed a blistering assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him a “weak” leader whose penchant for “strategic silence” and “loud optics” was, they said, eroding India’s standing and harming her people’s interests.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tore into Modi, contending that the blow is heaviest for Indian workers, who constitute nearly 70 per cent of all H-1B visa holders.

Kharge said Indians were “pained” by the so-called “birthday return gifts” the prime minister had received after his recent birthday call with US President Donald Trump. “Birthday return gifts from your ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ government — a crushing $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. This hits Indian tech workers the hardest,” Kharge said in an X post.