Cong backs Mamata’s ‘stolen mandate’ claim, demands repolling in 100 seats

A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign, alleging that the mandate in at least 100 Assembly seats had been “stolen”, the Congress has extended support to its long-time rival.

Despite contesting the recent West Bengal Assembly elections separately, the Congress has backed Banerjee’s claims and demanded repolling in nearly 100 constituencies where the number of deleted votes under the state's controversial special intensive revision (SIR) reportedly exceeds the victory margin.

Describing the situation as a “large-scale theft of mandate” through the “manipulation of electoral rolls”, Congress media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera termed it “institutionalised electoral predation” at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, 6 May.