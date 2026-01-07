Congress bats away Somnath charge, as BJP dusts off Nehru yet again

The BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, with national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accusing him of “blind appeasement politics” and claiming he opposed the rebuilding of the Somnath temple after Independence, a charge the BJP has been at pains to establish.

In a series of social media posts followed by a press conference, Trivedi alleged that Nehru “hated” Lord Somnath, glorified Mughal invaders, and even “surrendered” to Pakistan by writing a diplomatic letter to its then prime minister Liaqat Ali Khan in 1951. Casting Nehru as a civilisational antagonist rather than a constitutional head of government, Trivedi argued that the former prime minister’s “mindset” continues to shape the Congress today.

The Congress hit back sharply, accusing the BJP of recycling long-debunked claims by selectively quoting Nehru’s correspondence while ignoring both historical context and inconvenient facts. Congress leader Piyush Babele said the BJP was “serving lies and half-truths as truth”, lifting isolated sentences from Nehru’s letters without acknowledging those written before and after, which made clear that his objection was not to the temple’s reconstruction but to the use of government funds for a religious project.

Babele pointed out that the principle Nehru was defending was neither novel nor personal. At a prayer meeting on 28 November 1947, Mahatma Gandhi had explicitly opposed the use of public money from the state treasury to rebuild the Somnath temple.

According to Babele, Gandhi had sought clarity from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who assured him that “not a single paisa” from government coffers would be used and that Hindu society could build the temple through donations.