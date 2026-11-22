Streetlights installed in Ranoli ahead of the panchayat election are removed after the result.

Villagers allege political retaliation after the wife of a BJP MLA's personal assistant loses.

Officials dispute the lights' legality and ownership, complicating claims of electoral vendetta.

The Congress has accused the BJP of retaliating against residents of a Rajasthan village after the wife of a personal assistant to a BJP MLA lost a panchayat election, alleging that nearly 50 streetlights installed ahead of the polls were removed within hours of the result.

In a post on social media on Sunday, 22 November, the Congress alleged that BJP leaders were taking out their anger over the electoral defeat on residents, claiming the streetlights had been taken away because voters did not support the party.

The incident took place in Ranoli village, where Priyanka Sharma, wife of Alok Sharma, personal assistant to Niwai BJP MLA Ramsahay Verma, lost the panchayat election. Around 50 streetlights had reportedly been installed in the area ahead of the polls, but their removal following the result triggered allegations of political retaliation.

According to Rajasthan Patrika, villagers had raised objections to the installation of the lights even before the election. The controversy has since widened, with questions being raised over whether the lights belonged to Peeplu municipality and whether their installation in Ranoli was authorised.