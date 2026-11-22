Rajasthan streetlights removed after poll defeat? Congress says 'retaliation'
Congress alleges political vendetta after around 50 lights installed before polls are removed in village; officials dispute legality
Streetlights installed in Ranoli ahead of the panchayat election are removed after the result.
Villagers allege political retaliation after the wife of a BJP MLA's personal assistant loses.
Officials dispute the lights' legality and ownership, complicating claims of electoral vendetta.
The Congress has accused the BJP of retaliating against residents of a Rajasthan village after the wife of a personal assistant to a BJP MLA lost a panchayat election, alleging that nearly 50 streetlights installed ahead of the polls were removed within hours of the result.
In a post on social media on Sunday, 22 November, the Congress alleged that BJP leaders were taking out their anger over the electoral defeat on residents, claiming the streetlights had been taken away because voters did not support the party.
The incident took place in Ranoli village, where Priyanka Sharma, wife of Alok Sharma, personal assistant to Niwai BJP MLA Ramsahay Verma, lost the panchayat election. Around 50 streetlights had reportedly been installed in the area ahead of the polls, but their removal following the result triggered allegations of political retaliation.
According to Rajasthan Patrika, villagers had raised objections to the installation of the lights even before the election. The controversy has since widened, with questions being raised over whether the lights belonged to Peeplu municipality and whether their installation in Ranoli was authorised.
Peeplu electricity department executive engineer Godhan Chaudhary said illegal lights found in the area would be removed. Peeplu municipality executive officer Pankaj Mangal, however, denied that the lights belonged to the municipality, saying municipal lights carried serial numbers.
The conflicting claims have left the ownership and circumstances surrounding the installation of the lights unclear.
The removal, which reportedly began within hours of the election result, prompted allegations from villagers that the action was politically motivated. Verma has denied that the action was linked to the election result.
In its post, the Congress said the BJP was punishing people for not voting for it, accusing the party of arrogance and political vindictiveness. It claimed residents had been left in the dark after the streetlights were removed and attacked the BJP over what it described as its disregard for public amenities following an electoral setback.
The controversy comes in the wake of a sweeping Congress victory in Rajasthan’s recent panchayat elections, in which the party dealt a major blow to the ruling BJP across the state's rural belt. The Congress won 3,701 panchayat samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 zilla parishad seats against the BJP's 301, according to State Election Commission figures.
In Tonk, considered a stronghold of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the party won 25 of the 31 zilla parishad seats and secured majorities in all eight panchayat samitis, including Niwai.