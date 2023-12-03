Congress thanks people of Telangana, vows to revive party in MP, Raj', Chhattisgarh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday thanked the people of Telangana for giving mandate to the party and also said though its performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has been disappointing, but the battle of ideology will continue.

Kharge said that Congress will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare fully for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will fulfil the promise of ‘Prajalu Telangana’.

In a post on X, in Hindi Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in all the poll-bound states, said, “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan—the battle of ideology will continue.”