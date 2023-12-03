Getting Latest Election Result...
Congress thanks people of Telangana, vows to revive party in MP, Raj', Chhattisgarh
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke of overcoming temporary setbacks and preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections along with other I.N.D.I.A. parties
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday thanked the people of Telangana for giving mandate to the party and also said though its performance in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has been disappointing, but the battle of ideology will continue.
Kharge said that Congress will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare fully for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties.
Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will fulfil the promise of ‘Prajalu Telangana’.
In a post on X, in Hindi Rahul Gandhi, who campaigned extensively in all the poll-bound states, said, “We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan—the battle of ideology will continue.”
In a post on X, Kharge said, “I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states.”
He said that the Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states.
“I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties,” Kharge added.
This is for the first time that the Congress is headed for a majority in Telangana since its inception in 2014.
However, in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress lost to the BJP.
The Congress was eyeing to retain power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh but was not able to touch the halfway mark.
In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP got a brute majority in the 230-member assembly with leads on 166 seats while the Congress leading on 63 seats.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a post on X said, “The people of Telangana have created history and given the mandate in favour of the Congress Party. This is the victory of the people of Telangana. This is the victory of the people of the state and every worker of the Congress Party.”
She also thanked the people of Telangana.
“Congress is committed to peace, prosperity and progress in Telangana,” she said.
“The people of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assigned the role of opposition to the Congress Party. We accept the people's mandate with humility,” she added.
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also said that in 2003 the party had got similar results but it bounced back in the 2004 general elections and emerged as single largest party and formed the government.
In a post on X, Ramesh said, “Exactly 20 years ago, the Indian National Congress had lost the state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, while winning only Delhi. But within a few months, the party bounced back and went on to emerge as the single largest party in the Lok Sabha polls and formed the government at the Centre.”
“It is with hope, confidence and a firm sense of resolve and resilience that the Indian National Congress prepares for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said, repeating the punchline of the INDIA bloc: ‘Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA’.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that the results were unexpected and the party will delve into the reasons that led to the debacle.
Gehlot, who arrived in the national capital, told the media, “I think the schemes of the Rajasthan Government were good and these were discussed all across the country and even the guarantees were good. But in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, too, the results have not gone our way. And these were unexpected.”
“We will delve into the reasons that led to the defeat of the party in these three states,” he added.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines