Congress builds on Rahul's Kota outreach with fresh offensive

The Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the BJP over education, unemployment and examination-related issues, seeking to build on the momentum generated by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 17 June interaction with students in Rajasthan's Kota as the party prepares to take its youth outreach campaign to other parts of the country.

In a media briefing, National Students' Union of India in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar accused the Modi government of failing to address repeated examination paper leaks and turning education into a "product".

"Today, there's no exam whose paper isn't being leaked," Kumar alleged, claiming that even examinations such as the UPSC were now facing questions over their integrity.

The Congress leader demanded strict action against those responsible for paper leaks, called for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be disbanded and sought the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

He also linked the issue to youth unemployment, asking how India could become a developed country when millions remained unemployed and students faced growing uncertainty over examinations. "The common person's trust in the education system has been shattered today. Students have been stripped of their right to dream," Kumar said.