Congress calls for upholding Constitution on 77th Republic Day
Let's be ready to make any sacrifice to safeguard our Constitution – the truest tribute to our forebears, says Kharge
As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, the Congress party paid heartfelt tribute to the nation’s revered freedom fighters and the visionary architects of the Constitution, whose sacrifices and foresight laid the cornerstone of a republic rooted in justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
In a statement, the party said, “The courageous struggle and immortal legacy of our freedom fighters shall forever illuminate the path of our Republic.” Extending warm greetings to all citizens, Congress wished every Indian a joyous and proud Republic Day.
Across the country, the day is marked with solemn flag-hoisting ceremonies, resplendent parades, and vibrant cultural programmes, reaffirming the nation’s unwavering commitment to the democratic ideals enshrined in its Constitution.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X on Thursday to convey his heartfelt felicitations to the people of India. He wrote, “My fellow citizens, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to each of you on this glorious occasion of Republic Day.”
Reflecting on the significance of this year, Kharge noted that it marks 76 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. “The Constitution remains the enduring guardian of our conscience and the very soul of the Indian Republic,” he observed, urging citizens to remain steadfast in defending it. “Let us be prepared to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard our Constitution – for this is the truest tribute to the heroic sacrifices of our forebears.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his heartfelt greetings, emphasising the Constitution as the bedrock of Indian democracy. “Our Constitution is the greatest weapon for every Indian – it is our voice, our protective shield, and the guardian of our rights,” he wrote. Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the strength of the Indian Republic flows from equality, harmony, and the principles enshrined in its Constitution. “Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic – it is the highest homage we can pay to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.”
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, conveyed her warm wishes, celebrating the enduring significance of the nation’s supreme charter. “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all my fellow citizens. On this day, our Constitution came into effect, ensuring liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity for every Indian,” she wrote. She described the Constitution as a steadfast shield safeguarding India’s 140 crore citizens and reaffirmed her commitment to upholding it. “Our resolve to protect it is as strong as a rock,” she added, reminding the nation of its sacred duty to honor this legacy.
Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal echoed these sentiments, extending heartfelt greetings and calling on citizens to defend the Constitution with unwavering resolve. “I convey heartfelt Republic Day greetings to all our fellow brothers and sisters! Let us together pledge to uphold our great Constitution and strengthen the values enshrined within it,” he said. Venugopal warned of the perils of complacency, noting that the Constitution faces “severe assaults” from those in power and urged citizens to guard against forces that seek to undermine India’s foundational ideals.
Through these messages, the Congress party underscored the profound responsibility that rests upon every Indian – to cherish, protect, and perpetuate the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, ensuring that the luminous legacy of India’s freedom fighters continues to guide the nation.
