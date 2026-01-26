Congress calls for upholding Constitution on 77th Republic Day

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to X on Thursday to convey his heartfelt felicitations to the people of India. He wrote, “My fellow citizens, on behalf of the Indian National Congress, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to each of you on this glorious occasion of Republic Day.”

Reflecting on the significance of this year, Kharge noted that it marks 76 years since the adoption of the Indian Constitution. “The Constitution remains the enduring guardian of our conscience and the very soul of the Indian Republic,” he observed, urging citizens to remain steadfast in defending it. “Let us be prepared to make every sacrifice necessary to safeguard our Constitution – for this is the truest tribute to the heroic sacrifices of our forebears.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his heartfelt greetings, emphasising the Constitution as the bedrock of Indian democracy. “Our Constitution is the greatest weapon for every Indian – it is our voice, our protective shield, and the guardian of our rights,” he wrote. Rahul Gandhi highlighted that the strength of the Indian Republic flows from equality, harmony, and the principles enshrined in its Constitution. “Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic – it is the highest homage we can pay to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.”