Congress calls Maha govt ‘anti-tribal’ over detention of protesting students

Congress party said Mumbai Police forcibly entered its office and arrested hundreds of tribal students who had travelled from Nashik to protest

The students are demanding better conditions in tribal residential schools, action on scholarships and hostel facilities, and the tribal development minister’s resignation

The party condemned the police action, calling the Maharashtra government “anti-tribal” and accusing it of trying to silence students

Congress on Monday condemned Mumbai Police action of forcibly entering its office and detaining hundreds of tribal students who had travelled from Nashik to protest against poor conditions in tribal residential schools and other unresolved grievances.

The party said it had offered the students accommodation because they had nowhere to stay in Mumbai. In a post on X, the Congress party claimed police had been arresting students since the previous night, first at Azad Maidan and subsequently at the party office.

Condemning the action, Congress accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of displaying an “anti-tribal” attitude and attempting to silence young people through police pressure.

The students have been protesting for more than ten days, according to the party. Their demands concern scholarships, basic amenities in ashram schools and hostels, and the resignation of the tribal development minister and the department’s commissioner.

Several students reached Mumbai on foot from Nashik, while others travelled by bus to join the protest.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said students who had marched to Mumbai were staying at Tilak Bhavan, the party’s office. He accused police personnel of entering the premises since midnight, threatening students and attempting to forcibly take them into custody.