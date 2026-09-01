Cong calls new GDP data ‘statistical gymnastics’, punctures Modi govt’s celebration

Congress leader Salman Soz also questioned whether the headline growth figure reflected the economic conditions faced by households.

“If the economy is doing well, why are families still having to borrow to spend? Why are rural wages barely above inflation over the last decade? Why is private investment stagnant? Why is net foreign direct investment into India, as a share of GDP, zero? Why is youth unemployment at 16%?” Soz asked.

He also questioned the government’s claims on manufacturing under its flagship “Make in India” programme, saying manufacturing’s share of GDP remained below 13 per cent.

Taking aim at the government’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” push, Soz said there had been no increase in the country’s strategic petroleum reserve capacity since 2018.

“So far in 2026, approximately Rs 25 trillion has been withdrawn from the Indian equity market. If our country’s economic growth is so good, why are investors withdrawing their money from here?” he asked, also questioning India’s export performance.