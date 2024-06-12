Congress calls out PM Modi's 'deafening silence' on J&K terror attacks

The Congress on Wednesday criticised the BJP's "boastful and empty" assertions of restored peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to three terror attacks in the region over the past three days as evidence to the contrary.

Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue. Khera said while the PM finds time to tweet his responses to Pakistani leaders, he has not yet condemned these brutal terror attacks.