Congress calls out PM Modi's 'deafening silence' on J&K terror attacks
Spokesperson Pawan Khera says while the PM finds time to respond to Pakistani leaders, he is yet to condemn the brutal attacks
The Congress on Wednesday criticised the BJP's "boastful and empty" assertions of restored peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing to three terror attacks in the region over the past three days as evidence to the contrary.
Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue. Khera said while the PM finds time to tweet his responses to Pakistani leaders, he has not yet condemned these brutal terror attacks.
"Over the last 10 years, due to the false chest-thumping of the Modi Government, national security has been harmed, while innocent people have fallen victim to cowardly terror attacks, but everything is going on as usual!" said Congress in a statement issued on June 12.
A CRPF personnel was killed Wednesday in a gunfight with militants during a search operation in the Kootah area of Kathua district. This followed the death of a militant in an encounter with security forces after a terror attack in Saida village the previous day.
The police and paramilitary forces launched a search operation to track militants who had escaped after their accomplice was killed. The militants, hiding in the forest, opened fire, killing the CRPF personnel. The exact number of militants on the run is unclear, with reports suggesting a number between two and five. The area has been cordoned off, and the search operation continues.
On Tuesday night, six people, including five soldiers, were injured in a militant attack on a joint checkpoint in Doda district. This marked the third terror strike in Jammu since Sunday evening. On Sunday, nine people were killed and 38 injured in an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district.
