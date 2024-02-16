Cong can operate ‘frozen’ bank accounts, says I-T tribunal, Maken says 115 cr frozen

In a development providing temporary relief for the Congress party, the income tax appellate tribunal has granted permission for the party to operate its previously frozen bank accounts.

This comes in response to the party's claims that the income tax department had frozen its accounts and was seeking a recovery of Rs 210 crore. However, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken revealed that despite the tribunal's decision, an amount of Rs 115 crore remains frozen.

Earlier in the day, Maken, expressing concerns about the state of democracy in India, stated that the Congress' accounts were frozen and the income tax department had demanded Rs 210 crore as recovery for a supposed delay in filing the returns for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"We got to know that the Youth Congress bank accounts have been frozen. The accounts of the Congress party have also been seized. Income tax asked for Rs 210 crore recovery from Youth Congress and Congress party. The crowdfunding money in our accounts has been frozen. When the Opposition's accounts are frozen just two weeks before elections, it is equivalent to freezing democracy," Maken said.