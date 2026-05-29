Cong. claims 98 pc of Indore water samples contaminated, seeks city-wide audit

The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday alleged that nearly 98 per cent of 240 drinking water samples collected across Indore — a city repeatedly celebrated as India’s cleanest — were contaminated and carried bacteria linked to diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid.

The Opposition party demanded an independent audit of Indore’s water system, intensifying scrutiny of the BJP-led state government over drinking water safety in a city still reeling from a deadly contamination episode and facing persistent shortages of potable water.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari told reporters that the party collected 240 drinking water samples from 29 wards after the Bhagirathpura tragedy of December 2025, when contaminated water allegedly caused multiple deaths and triggered a major public health scare.

According to Patwari, laboratory testing carried out in Noida found contamination in almost 98 per cent of the samples.

He claimed the tests detected bacteria including E. coli and coliform, alongside excessive levels of chemicals from calcium carbonate, chloride and sulphate groups, allegedly far exceeding prescribed safety norms.

Health experts regard the presence of coliform bacteria as an indicator of possible contamination, while E. coli contamination is considered more serious because it is commonly associated with human or animal faecal matter.