Congress condemns death threat to Rahul Gandhi by BJP spokesperson on live TV

The Congress party has strongly condemned a death threat reportedly issued to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on live television by BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, describing the incident as “cold and calculated.”

The party’s reaction came in a letter sent to Home Minister Amit Shah by Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal. In the letter, Venugopal warned that “any failure to act swiftly, decisively and publicly will be judged as complicity” and a “de facto licence for the legitimisation and normalisation of violence against the LoP,” calling it a “grave breach” of the minister’s oath.

He urged the authorities to ensure that justice is “swift, visible and severe,” emphasising that Mahadev’s remarks, a former ABVP functionary and BJP media panelist appearing on Malayalam TV channels, were “neither a slip of the tongue nor careless hyperbole” but a deliberate and chilling death threat.

In its public statement, Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of a “direct assault on the rule of law and the Constitution,” highlighting that the threat was aimed at a leader who has consistently stood for justice and democratic principles.