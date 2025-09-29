Congress condemns death threat to Rahul Gandhi by BJP spokesperson on live TV
K.C. Venugopal in a letter to Amit Shah urges the authorities to ensure that justice is “swift, visible and severe”
The Congress party has strongly condemned a death threat reportedly issued to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on live television by BJP spokesperson Pintu Mahadev, describing the incident as “cold and calculated.”
The party’s reaction came in a letter sent to Home Minister Amit Shah by Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal. In the letter, Venugopal warned that “any failure to act swiftly, decisively and publicly will be judged as complicity” and a “de facto licence for the legitimisation and normalisation of violence against the LoP,” calling it a “grave breach” of the minister’s oath.
He urged the authorities to ensure that justice is “swift, visible and severe,” emphasising that Mahadev’s remarks, a former ABVP functionary and BJP media panelist appearing on Malayalam TV channels, were “neither a slip of the tongue nor careless hyperbole” but a deliberate and chilling death threat.
In its public statement, Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of a “direct assault on the rule of law and the Constitution,” highlighting that the threat was aimed at a leader who has consistently stood for justice and democratic principles.
The party raised questions about the BJP’s intentions, asking whether the incident was part of a “larger, sinister conspiracy” against Rahul Gandhi and whether the ruling party endorses the politics of intimidation or violence.
Congress demanded immediate action from the state police against Mahadev and called for a categorical condemnation and public apology from the BJP leadership. The party warned that failure to act could be perceived as complicity by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
“Rahul Gandhi’s fearless fight against the RSS-BJP ideology has rattled them. However, no threat or violence will deter him from standing up for the people of India and defending the Constitution,” the statement added.
The party concluded by asserting national unity against intimidation, emphasising that any attempt to threaten its leaders will only strengthen their resolve.
