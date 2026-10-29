Congress counters Modi’s MLC poll taunt, points to BJP losses in Varanasi

The Congress leader also accused Modi of ignoring economic pressures on households. He urged the prime minister to address inflation, unemployment and what he described as stalled private investment.

“Mr Modi, stop the trolling,” Ramesh said, calling on him to shed his arrogance and reflect on these concerns.

The exchange followed Modi’s remarks about the Congress’s poor showing in the MLC elections despite voting being conducted through paper ballots. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have demanded a return to ballot papers while raising concerns about electronic voting machines.

Responding on Wednesday, the Congress had challenged Modi to demonstrate his confidence in the BJP’s electoral strength by committing to paper ballots for future Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The party argued that if the prime minister believed EVMs had no bearing on electoral outcomes, he should accept its demand through action rather than public statements.

The BJP and its National Democratic Alliance partners secured 16 of the 28 seats contested in legislative council elections across four states. The Congress won one seat, while the Samajwadi Party secured five in Uttar Pradesh, including both seats in Varanasi.

With PTI inputs