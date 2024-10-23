Congress criticises Modi’s 'naiveté' on China, poses 6 questions on Ladakh

The Congress leader accused PM Modi of giving a premature "clean chit" to China just days after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers.

Ramesh referred to Modi’s controversial statement on 19 June 2020, when the prime minister declared, "Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai (no one has intruded into our territory, nor is an intruder already present)."

Congress contends this remark undermined the sacrifices of the soldiers and weakened India's stance in the subsequent negotiations with China. “This entire episode is a reflection of PM Modi’s naiveté about China’s intentions,” said Ramesh, pointing out that despite multiple meetings and diplomatic gestures, including a widely publicised informal summit in Gujarat, Modi failed to understand Beijing’s strategy.

On Monday, Union external affairs minister S. Jaishankar attempted to clarify the situation, saying the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would return the situation to what it was before May 2020, prior to the standoff.

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri echoed this sentiment, noting that the recent agreement with China would lead to “disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that arose in these areas in 2020”.

China’s foreign ministry also confirmed the agreement, stating that the two countries had reached a solution and were working toward implementing it. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “China has positively evaluated the recent developments and will work with India to implement the solution.”

Congress maintains that while the disengagement is welcome, the government must ensure that India's territorial integrity is preserved, and the pre-2020 status quo is restored.

Ramesh emphasised that this incident has been "India's worst foreign policy setback in decades," and expressed hope that the disengagement would not lead to further concessions.

The opposition’s demands for clarity and accountability highlight growing domestic pressure on the Modi government to address the public’s concerns over the handling of the border issue with China.