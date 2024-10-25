Battle for Budhni: Can BJP hold on? Congress declares candidates for MP, Assam by-polls

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has nominated Mukesh Malhotra for the Vijaypur constituency and former MLA Raj Kumar Patel for Budhni. The BJP has already declared its candidates, setting the stage for high-stakes battles in both seats. Patel will face former BJP MP Ramakant Bhargava in Budhni, while Malhotra is set to challenge state minister Ramniwas Rawat in Vijaypur.

The Budhni seat, a stronghold of Chouhan, became vacant after his election to the Lok Sabha. Speculation had initially centered on Chouhan’s politically active elder son, Kartikeya, as a likely candidate. However, the BJP has put forward Ramakant Bhargava, a close confidant of Chouhan, putting an end to these rumors. Bhargava, who was Chouhan’s nominee for the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat in 2019, was replaced by Chouhan himself as the Lok Sabha candidate in 2024. Now, Bhargava is set to contest from Budhni in Chouhan's place.

In the last assembly elections, Chouhan secured a landslide victory over Congress candidate Vikram Mastal, securing 1,64,951 votes and 70.7 per cent of the vote share. Mastal lagged significantly with just 59,977 votes, resulting in a decisive victory margin.