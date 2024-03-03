Congress defectors are beneficiaries of BJP 'washing machine': Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday used the "washing machine" analogy to target the leaders who have quit the Grand Old Party and joined the ruling BJP, a remark coming amid allegations that the turncoats get protection in pending cases.

Ramesh also said Rahul Gandhi has talked about five nyay guarantees targeting farmers, youth, women, and labourers during the last 50 days of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"The people who need a washing machine are leaving and going there (joining BJP). You count the Congress leaders who have left the party, be it the chief minister of Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma)...all are the beneficiaries of this washing machine," Ramesh told a press conference flanked by other leaders of Congress.

Parties of the opposition INDIA bloc often use the "washing machine" analogy to suggest that leaders against whom corruption cases are pending come out "clean" after joining the saffron party.