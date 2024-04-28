Congress demands arrest of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over alleged sex scandal

Members of the women’s wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a protest in Bengaluru against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is embroiled in an alleged sex scandal, and demanded his immediate arrest.

Raising slogans against the 33-year-old, who is the grandson of Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, the protesters burned his posters and sought a thorough inquiry into the case.

Revanna was the NDA candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on 26 April. Several sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Demanding his immediate arrest, a Congress leader said: "He (Prajwal Revanna) should be given severe punishment and should be hanged for what he has done with these women. It has brought down the honour of the entire state of Karnataka."

In a post on X, Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "The Hassan video has shocked the conscience of not only the district and the State but also the nation. ⁠Prajwal Revanna, a sitting JD(S-anghi) Member of Parliament and the NDA candidates for Hassan Lok Sabha, has been accused of creating thousands of sexually explicit videos of women.