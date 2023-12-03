Congress denies KCR a hat-trick, set to form its first government in Telangana

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s hopes of securing a third term in office were dashed on Sunday after a resurgent Congress defeated Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with a big margin.

The Congress bagged 64 out of of the total 119 Assembly seats in the election results declared on Sunday. The BRS was confined to 39 seats, a massive slide from its 2018 tally of 88 seats. The Congress, in turn, made a big leap from its 19 seats in 2018.

This is the first victory for the Congress in Telangana after the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014 by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would tell voters in his rallies to make a choice between “Doralu” (feudal) Telangana (referring to Rao‘s governance) and “Prajalu” (people‘s) Telangana.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) retained its seven seats and the CPI one. The surprising factor was the BJP’s performance, which was not much in the reckoning as the contest had become bipolar between the BRS and the Congress with the AIMIM restricted to its traditional winning seats.