Congress emerging as principal Opposition in Odisha: K.C. Venugopal

On social media, he later wrote: “The PAC deliberated on strengthening the organisation, the ongoing ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ signature campaign, and charted out further political programmes to be held across the state.”

The Congress leader said the discussions also centred on the rise in crimes against women, instances of disappearances of women, and what he termed as the total misgovernance of the BJP-led Odisha government. He urged party workers and observers to intensify efforts at the district and grassroots level to build a strong organisational network.

Venugopal noted that under OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, the party is “moving in the right direction” in Odisha. He announced that the appointment of presidents for all 35 organisational districts under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan will be completed by 30 September.

He also emphasised accountability within the organisation, stating that the performance of newly appointed district presidents would be reviewed every three months.

Declaring that the Congress is increasingly being recognised as Odisha’s true Opposition voice, Venugopal expressed confidence that with united efforts, the party could challenge and defeat both the BJP and the ruling BJD in the state.

