Congress follows Gandhiji whose last words were 'hey Ram': Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her party follows the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, whose last words were "hey Ram", and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was wrong in accusing it of being anti-religion.

"They accuse us of being against the Hindu religion. We follow Mahatma Gandhi's ideal who said 'hey Ram' as he lay dying," she said, addressing a poll rally at Chaudah Mill roundabout, about 20 km from the district headquarters in Raebareli.

She also alleged that while the saffron party claims to be a "champion of Hindu religion", the condition of state-run cowsheds in Uttar Pradesh remains pitiable.

"They accuse us of being against religion for turning down invitations to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Just look at the condition of the cowsheds in UP, where a video showed dogs eating the flesh of a dead cow," she said.

She also said during Congress rule in Chhattisgarh, the party improved the condition of cowsheds and purchased cow dung to aid self-help groups running the cowsheds.

Priyanka has been canvassing every day in the Rae Bareli constituency, where Rahul Gandhi has thrown in his hat replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi, who had to vacate the seat after being nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.