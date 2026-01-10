Congress gears up for nationwide ‘Save MNREGA’ campaign

In Uttarakhand, the Congress has announced a statewide agitation against what it terms the replacement of MNREGA with the Viksit Bharat G Ram G Rural Act. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee, chaired by Uttarakhand Congress incharge Kumari Selja, held at a hotel on Rajpur Road in Dehradun.

On 10 January, the party will hold district-level press conferences across the state to spell out the implications of the new framework and draw contrasts with the employment protections offered under MNREGA. Congress leaders warn that the changes could deepen rural distress and weaken decentralised governance structures.

In Bihar, the party is preparing to launch a ‘Save MNREGA’ campaign, targeting what it calls the Modi government’s anti-MGNREGA policies. Party workers will fan out from village to village, engaging directly with rural communities to raise awareness and mobilise support.

Leaders said the campaign would combine grassroots outreach with legislative pressure, with the Congress prepared to carry the issue from the streets to the floor of state Assemblies.

According to party insiders, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has directed all state units to take the agitation deep into the countryside. A central plank of the campaign is to ensure that over 2.5 lakh gram sabhas across the country adopt resolutions calling for the reinstatement of MNREGA’s original provisions.

The nationwide push formally gathered momentum on Friday with the launch of the ‘MNREGA Bachao Sangram’ in Jammu. The programme was led by AICC general secretary and Jammu and Kashmir incharge MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, along with Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra.

Held at the Kashmir Hills Resort in Jammu, the event drew senior party leaders, sitting and former legislators, ex-ministers, district presidents, office-bearers of frontal organisations, block-level leaders and party workers — underscoring the Congress’s resolve to mount a sustained, nationwide protest to safeguard the rural employment guarantee law.

