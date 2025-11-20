Congress hits out at Centre after US report downplays Pahalgam terror attack

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday drew sharp attention to what he termed "deeply uncomforting and unsettling" distortions in a recent report of a US congressional panel, accusing the Centre of allowing a grave diplomatic slight to go unanswered.

Posting on X, Ramesh spotlighted portions of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s nearly 800-page annual report, which astonishingly described the Pahalgam terror attack—in which Pakistan-backed terrorists massacred 26 civilians—as merely an “insurgent attack”. Such mischaracterisation, he said, was unacceptable and a blow to India’s narrative in global forums.

Ramesh questioned why the government remained silent even as the report went further, venturing into contentious and misleading territory. It claimed that China ran an aggressive disinformation campaign after Operation Sindoor, circulating morphed images to tarnish India’s Rafale jets and impede their global sale.