Congress hails EOS-05 launch, flags concerns over ISRO’s future role

He described EOS-05 as India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit and said the achievement reflected the dedication and ingenuity of India's scientists, engineers and researchers.

“We are immensely proud of our scientists, space engineers and researchers whose dedication and ingenuity continue to take India's space programme to greater heights,” Kharge said.

He also highlighted the Congress's longstanding commitment to scientific research and recalled the contribution of the pioneers who laid the foundations of India's space programme.

“The makers of modern India laid the foundations of our space programme with vision and foresight, and generations of our scientists have built upon that legacy with remarkable achievements,” he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh also welcomed the launch, calling it another landmark achievement for the country.

Ramesh said the successful deployment of the advanced Earth-imaging satellite would add to India's strategic capabilities and serve as a morale booster for ISRO after what he described as a relatively quiet period.

At the same time, he used the occasion to renew the Congress's criticism of the government's plans for the country's space sector.

Ramesh said ISRO was facing a “radical role reconfiguration” at the instance of the Prime Minister's Office, which he claimed could “change the very character” of the institution.

He called on the country to recognise ISRO's resilience and wished the organisation success in its future missions.

“The entire nation should salute ISRO's deep resilience,” Ramesh said, while expressing concern over what he described as changes being proposed to the role of the public institution.

The latest remarks come weeks after the Congress accused the Modi government of “strangulating and emasculating” ISRO and criticised what it called an “aggressive privatisation agenda” for India's space programme.

Ramesh had previously said reports about ISRO's future role had raised “legitimate concerns” given the capabilities and expertise the organisation had painstakingly developed over six decades.

He invoked the legacy of space pioneers including Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan, Brahm Prakash, U.R. Rao and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, among others, whose contributions helped establish India as a major spacefaring nation.