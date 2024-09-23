Your democratic right snatched from you: Rahul Gandhi in J-K

Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reignited the debate over Jammu and Kashmir's political future, sharply criticising the BJP-led Central government's decision to revoke the region's statehood.

Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Shah Nawaz Choudhary in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi asserted that never before in independent India had a state been downgraded to a Union Territory, a move he described as a "historic injustice".

Gandhi highlighted examples of state bifurcation — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand — where territories were elevated, not diminished.

"For the first time, a state was converted into a UT. Your democratic right was snatched from you," he told the crowd, promising to reinstate J&K’s statehood if Congress comes to power.