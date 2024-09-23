Your democratic right snatched from you: Rahul Gandhi in J-K
Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah says Rahul Gandhi is next prime minister of India
Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi reignited the debate over Jammu and Kashmir's political future, sharply criticising the BJP-led Central government's decision to revoke the region's statehood.
Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Shah Nawaz Choudhary in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi asserted that never before in independent India had a state been downgraded to a Union Territory, a move he described as a "historic injustice".
Gandhi highlighted examples of state bifurcation — Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand — where territories were elevated, not diminished.
"For the first time, a state was converted into a UT. Your democratic right was snatched from you," he told the crowd, promising to reinstate J&K’s statehood if Congress comes to power.
This rally signifies Congress's renewed focus on Jammu and Kashmir, marking a critical moment as the region prepares for its first elections since the abrogation of Article 370.
Gandhi's vow to restore statehood is likely to resonate with local voters who feel disenfranchised by the BJP's move in August 2019. The bifurcation and demotion of J&K into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh — has been a point of contention, fuelling resentment among those who perceive it as a deliberate act of political disempowerment.
Alongside his appeal for statehood, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS, accusing them of spreading hatred to divide communities based on religion, caste, and ethnicity. He pointed to how the BJP's divisive tactics have pitted Paharis against Gujjars and Bakerwals, groups that have historically coexisted peacefully.
"They are dividing people to retain power," Gandhi said, while asserting the Congress’s mission was to "open shops of love in the markets of hate". He also attacked Modi saying the INDIA bloc has "broken his psychology".
This was echoed by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who called out the BJP for its politics of division. “This fight is against the hatred spread by the BJP and RSS," Abdullah stated, emphasising that their tactics are an attempt to seize power by fostering discord. He also said Rahul Gandhi is the next prime minister of India.
It is worth mentioning here that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the rally in J&K, underscore Congress’s broader strategy: to position itself as the unifying force in contrast to the BJP's divisive politics. By framing the restoration of statehood as a battle for democratic rights and social harmony, Congress aims to tap into the widespread dissatisfaction with the BJP's handling of J&K. The BJP, on the other hand, faces growing criticism for its role in exacerbating regional tensions.
As the Jammu and Kashmir elections approach, the political stakes are high. Congress’s narrative, which places unity and statehood at the forefront, is likely to gather momentum, challenging the BJP’s grip on the region.
