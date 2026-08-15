Congress hits back at Modi's 'dimaagi Naxals' remark, calls it 'desperation'

The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 15 August over his "dimaagi Naxals" attack, terming it a "sure sign of desperation".

Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister had first attacked his opponents as "urban Naxals" and was now calling them "dimaagi Naxals", and termed Modi a "master abuser" in "entire Political Science".

"First he called his opponents 'urban Naxals'. Now he calls them 'dimaagi Naxals'. It is a sure sign of his desperation. It is a separate matter that he ends up doing whatever these so-called 'urban Naxals' or now 'dimaagi Naxals' are demanding or advocating. It is not for nothing that the PM has a MA being the 'Master Abuser' in Entire Political Science that he is," Ramesh said in a post on X.