Congress hits out at BJP for not naming Metro station in Mumbai after Nehru

The Mumbai Congress on Monday, 13 October, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately omitting the name of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the newly inaugurated Science Centre Metro station on Line 3 in Worli.

In a statement on X, Sachin Sawant, chief spokesperson of Mumbai Congress, alleged that the BJP’s decision was motivated by an “allergy to the name Nehru” and amounted to a “deep insult” to the memory of the former Prime Minister.

“Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him or attempts to malign his legacy, such efforts will remain as futile as spitting at the sky,” Sawant said.

He emphasised that the area surrounding the station is widely identified with the Nehru Science Centre, making the omission “highly objectionable”.