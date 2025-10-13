Congress hits out at BJP for not naming Metro station in Mumbai after Nehru
Area surrounding the station is widely identified with Nehru Science Centre, making the omission “highly objectionable”, says Sachin Sawant
The Mumbai Congress on Monday, 13 October, accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of deliberately omitting the name of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru from the newly inaugurated Science Centre Metro station on Line 3 in Worli.
In a statement on X, Sachin Sawant, chief spokesperson of Mumbai Congress, alleged that the BJP’s decision was motivated by an “allergy to the name Nehru” and amounted to a “deep insult” to the memory of the former Prime Minister.
“Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him or attempts to malign his legacy, such efforts will remain as futile as spitting at the sky,” Sawant said.
He emphasised that the area surrounding the station is widely identified with the Nehru Science Centre, making the omission “highly objectionable”.
“This act exposes the petty, intolerant, and vindictive mindset of the BJP,” he added.
The Congress leader also cited previous instances of alleged erasure, including the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi to Prime Ministers' Museum, and the rebranding of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) as My Bharat.
“We strongly demand that the name of India’s first Prime Minister be reinstated at the Worli Metro Station. The world is watching how India’s founding fathers are being treated. The BJP’s warped mindset is not only erasing history but also tarnishing the dignity and global image of our nation. We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful act,” Sawant said.
The remarks come shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade last week. With the inauguration, the entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai’s first underground metro corridor, known as the Aqua Line, became operational on October 9, connecting Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR and marking a significant milestone in the city’s infrastructure development.
With PTI inputs
