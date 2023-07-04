Congress holds strategy meet ahead of MP polls, resolves to unseat BJP govt

With less than 6 months left for the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition Congress on Monday, July 3, held a strategy meeting here where it drew up a plan to take on the BJP government and make corruption a key election plank.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge of MP Jai Prakash Agrawal chaired the meeting of the state's political affairs committee which lasted for two hours.

During the meeting, party leaders primarily focused on making corruption a key election issue to take on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, Congress sources said.