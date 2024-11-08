Congress launches Delhi Nyay Yatra, to cover 70 segments in four phases

As Delhi prepares for assembly elections in 2025, the Delhi Congress has launched a show of strength with a strategic yatra aimed at regaining ground in the city. With the elections likely in February next year, this move signals the party’s attempt to reconnect with voters and re-establish its presence ahead of the polls.

The 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' was officially launched at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, Rajghat, and is being led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. The initiative aims to cover all 70 assembly segments in Delhi and will unfold in four phases, concluding early next month.

At the launch, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee presidents Subhash Chopra and Anil Choudhary, Udit Raj, as well as former Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Rajesh Lilothia, the party's Delhi in-charges Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny, were all in attendance.