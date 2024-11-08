Congress launches Delhi Nyay Yatra, to cover 70 segments in four phases
The yatra was officially launched at Rajghat, and is being led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav
As Delhi prepares for assembly elections in 2025, the Delhi Congress has launched a show of strength with a strategic yatra aimed at regaining ground in the city. With the elections likely in February next year, this move signals the party’s attempt to reconnect with voters and re-establish its presence ahead of the polls.
The 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' was officially launched at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, Rajghat, and is being led by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav. The initiative aims to cover all 70 assembly segments in Delhi and will unfold in four phases, concluding early next month.
At the launch, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken, former Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee presidents Subhash Chopra and Anil Choudhary, Udit Raj, as well as former Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Rajesh Lilothia, the party's Delhi in-charges Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny, were all in attendance.
In his address, Yadav explained that Congress workers are drawing inspiration from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which spanned over 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The purpose of this yatra, Yadav said, is to protect the Constitution and safeguard democracy.
Addressing the gathering, Maken clarified that the yatra is designed to amplify the voices of Delhi’s residents, particularly its women, while also addressing urgent issues such as pollution. Maken sharply criticised the state of the city under the current government, highlighting problems such as pothole-ridden roads, sewage flooding basements, and the poor quality of drinking water.
“The water is the colour of Coca-Cola,” he remarked, underscoring the dire condition in the capital. He pointed to the severe air pollution caused by the crumbling public transport system. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party government, Maken argued, had failed to strengthen the DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) fleet or create new bus depots, relying instead on the infrastructure built during the Congress tenure.
The former DPCC president and Congress MP also noted how Kejriwal, once known for his humble image — carrying a two-rupee pen and wearing flip-flops — had abandoned his principles after tasting power. “He now lives in a Rs 75 crore Sheesh Mahal and is embroiled in the liquor scam, which has seen him, his deputy Manish Sisodia, minister Satyender Jain and MP Sanjay Singh jailed. Meanwhile, nearly 30 AAP MLAs are facing criminal charges,” he said.
Yadav emphasised that the Congress government had transformed Delhi into a world-class city during its 15 years in power, while the Kejriwal government had failed to meet the needs of women, youth, students, the elderly, farmers, traders, and all sections of society.
He accused the AAP government of fostering corruption at unprecedented levels, culminating in the liquor scam, and promised that Congress workers would engage with residents in every constituency to inform them about the party's vision for restoring development and prosperity to Delhi.
In his address, Sukhu framed the yatra as part of a broader fight against unemployment and for the welfare of the people. He highlighted his government’s achievements in Himachal Pradesh, such as the introduction of the Old Pension Scheme and the implementation of a minimum support price for milk. Sukhu also underscored the state’s green policies, aiming to make Himachal fully sustainable by 2026.
As the yatra progresses, Congress workers will engage with local residents across all Assembly constituencies, aiming to expose the alleged inaction of the AAP government. Yadav condemned the past 10 years under AAP as wasted, citing the constant battles with lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena, and the bureaucracy under Kejriwal and present CM Atishi, which he claimed hindered constructive development.
The first leg of the yatra has already passed through several key locations, including Delhi Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Turkman Gate, Sitaram Bazar, Hauz Qazi Chowk, and Katra Bariyan, before concluding at Fatehpuri. The yatra will continue its journey on Saturday with visits to Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jain Mandir, Sheesh Ganj Gurudwara, and Jama Masjid.
The yatra will unfold in four phases across Delhi as follows:
8–13 November: The first phase will focus on the Chandni Chowk area, with stays at Ambedkar Bhawan.
15–20 November: The second phase will cover GTB Nagar, with accommodation at DDA Grounds.
22–27 November: The third phase will take place in South Delhi, with Congress workers staying at Mahipalpur.
29 November–6 December: The final phase will cover Rajouri Garden, with accommodation arranged at DUCIP.
Though Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will not be part of the first leg of the yatra, he is expected to join at a later stage, following his campaign for state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
The Congress yatra follows closely on the heels of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s launch of the second phase of his own padayatra last Sunday. Meanwhile, the BJP, which secured just eight and three seats in the last two Delhi assembly elections, is organising its own 'Parivartan Yatra'. Led by seven BJP MPs and other senior leaders, the BJP hopes to challenge AAP and reclaim power in Delhi after a gap of 26 years.
