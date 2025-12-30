Adhir Ranjan urges PM to act on attacks on Bengali‑speaking citizens

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing attention to the rising wave of attacks on Bengali-speaking citizens, particularly in BJP-ruled states. Chowdhury painted a picture of growing communal unease, warning that the targeting of individuals for their mother tongue could fan the flames of discord and even violence.

“Their sole ‘crime’ is speaking Bengali, a language often misconstrued by local administrations as a marker of foreign origin, leading to unjust treatment as alleged infiltrators,” Chowdhury wrote in a letter to the prime minister.

Highlighting the sensitive dynamics of border districts in West Bengal, which house significant Muslim populations and lie adjacent to Bangladesh, he stressed that these incidents elsewhere were stoking anxiety and tension at home.