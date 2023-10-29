Congress leader Manish Tewari urges PM Modi not to auction Golden Temple's replica

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to auction the replica of the Golden Temple gifted to him as the prime minister.

Tewari said Harmandir Sahib is the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith.

Numerous gifts and mementoes, including a model of the Golden Temple received by the prime minister, are currently under e-auction. The e-auction that began on October 2 will end on October 31.

In a letter to the PM, Tewari said, "Sri Harmandir Sahib is the holiest shrine of the Sikh faith. It epitomises the struggle and sacrifices of the Punjabis across the world."