Rahul Gandhi in US to ‘further strengthen’ India-America bond

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 8 September, arrived in the US on a three-day visit during which he will hold "meaningful discussions and insightful conversations" to further strengthen the bond between India and America.

"I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I’ve received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress," Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a Facebook post.

"I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit," he said, sharing some photographs of his arrival.

In a post on X, the Congress party said that Rahul Gandhi received a "warm and enthusiastic" welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.