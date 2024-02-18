Congress leader accuses BJP of undermining Gandhi-Nehru ideology

The Congress' Maharashtra in charge Ramesh Chennithala has said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were trying to end the Gandhi-Nehru ideology.

He was speaking on Saturday, 17 February, after a two-day state level training camp concluded in Lonavala in Pune, which was attended by all top leaders, including state unit chief Nana Patole, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former minister Balasaheb Thorat.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP are working to end democracy. If Modi comes back to power, many people will have to go to jail. Because he doesn't believe in democracy or the Constitution. In this election, we face a do-or-die situation," Chennithala said.

"Modi constantly criticises Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as he wants to end the Gandhi-Nehru ideology," the Kerala MLA added.

Speaking about the state level camp, he said there was very little time for the Lok Sabha polls, which will have to be fought scientifically with proper booth management.

The INDIA alliance must work unitedly to ensure its wins 48 seats in Maharashtra, he said, adding that there must be discipline within the Congress.

It will not work if anyone starts speaking out of line, Chennithala added.

The NSUI, Youth Congress, and frontal cells should also have regional level meetings, he added.

Patole said comprehensive discussions took place at the camp.

"We must work with the pride that we are Congress workers. The Congress should be united in the entire state. All cells, and frontal organisations should be together. We don't have time to waste and must work on war footing," he said.

"The atmosphere is in favour of the Congress and MVA. The BJP is lying and cheating people. Remember, Maharashtra can stop Modi from retaining power," Patole claimed.

Thorat, the Congress Legislature Party leader, said his party had not regressed but people's principles were regressing.

At present politics doesn't have any ideology and those who have left the Congress will come back when the party regains power, he said.

"Don't let commercial politics continue. We should not allow such people within the Congress party. People should teach such commercial politicians a lesson," he said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was generating positive energy among masses and with requisite efforts the Maha Vikas Aghadi can win more than 38 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Thorat said.

"The Congress party has a tradition, philosophy and work to show. The Congress has sacrificed for the country. We should be proud that we belong to the Congress. Elections are going to be fought as an alliance. No matter who the candidate is, the goal is that BJP and Narendra Modi should not stay in power. It is not in the interest of the country," Thorat said.