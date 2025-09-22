Congress leader blasts Navratri meat ban as ‘unconstitutional’

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday, 22 September, strongly criticised the calls to ban non-vegetarian food and shut meat shops during Navratri, describing such restrictions as “unconstitutional” and beyond the authority of any government or body to impose.

Speaking to IANS, Raj noted that dietary practices during Navratri vary widely, with many Hindus continuing to eat non-vegetarian food.

He pointed out that Hindu traditions themselves include animal sacrifices, citing rituals dedicated to Goddess Kali and offerings made during Durga Puja.