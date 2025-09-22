Congress leader blasts Navratri meat ban as ‘unconstitutional’
These restrictions are nothing but political moves, says Udit Raj
Senior Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday, 22 September, strongly criticised the calls to ban non-vegetarian food and shut meat shops during Navratri, describing such restrictions as “unconstitutional” and beyond the authority of any government or body to impose.
Speaking to IANS, Raj noted that dietary practices during Navratri vary widely, with many Hindus continuing to eat non-vegetarian food.
He pointed out that Hindu traditions themselves include animal sacrifices, citing rituals dedicated to Goddess Kali and offerings made during Durga Puja.
“These restrictions are nothing but political moves,” he said. “Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees every citizen the freedom of choice. No one can dictate what people should or shouldn’t eat. If someone chooses to abstain, they are free to do so — but to impose bans is unconstitutional.”
Raj argued that such curbs, often enforced in states like Uttar Pradesh or parts of Delhi during Navratri, amount to an “attack on the Constitution.” He accused those pushing for bans of hypocrisy, claiming that many who advocate restrictions publicly continue to consume non-vegetarian food privately.
Reiterating that India is governed by the Constitution and not by selective interpretations of faith, Raj said: “India is an independent country. No one can force their personal notions on others. The nation will run according to the Constitution, not religious diktats.”
With IANS inputs
