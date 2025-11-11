Congress leaders condemn Delhi blast, call for swift probe and accountability
Such an explosion occurring in the heart of the country’s capital raises several big questions that demand immediate answers, says Khera
Congress leaders expressed deep sorrow and concern following the tragic car explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, which claimed 13 lives and left dozens injured.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described the incident as “extremely distressing”, saying, “Initial reports suggest that several precious lives have been lost in this incident. In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families, and we pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”
Kharge also called for urgent government action and accountability. “The government must ensure a prompt and thorough investigation into this blast, which occurred in a high-security and often crowded location, so that those responsible for this lapse and incident are held accountable,” he added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed the sentiments, calling the news “extremely heartbreaking and concerning”. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and hoped for the speedy recovery of all those injured, while emphasising the need for a swift and transparent investigation.
Meanwhile, AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera highlighted the growing public unease and anxiety following the incident. Speaking to reporters, he said, “There is an atmosphere of fear prevailing in the country. There are many questions on the minds of citizens, whose answers should be provided. Who carried out this explosion? What is the truth behind it? Until the government provides clear information, it is not appropriate to comment further on this issue.”
He added, “Such an explosion occurring in the heart of the country’s capital raises several big questions that demand immediate answers.”
The remarks from Congress leaders reflect the increasing demand for transparency, accountability, and stringent security measures in the wake of the blast.
Authorities have deployed multiple investigative and security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police, while heightened security alerts remain in place across Delhi and neighboring states.
