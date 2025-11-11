Congress leaders condemn Delhi blast, call for swift probe and accountability

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed the sentiments, calling the news “extremely heartbreaking and concerning”. He extended his condolences to the victims’ families and hoped for the speedy recovery of all those injured, while emphasising the need for a swift and transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, AICC media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera highlighted the growing public unease and anxiety following the incident. Speaking to reporters, he said, “There is an atmosphere of fear prevailing in the country. There are many questions on the minds of citizens, whose answers should be provided. Who carried out this explosion? What is the truth behind it? Until the government provides clear information, it is not appropriate to comment further on this issue.”

He added, “Such an explosion occurring in the heart of the country’s capital raises several big questions that demand immediate answers.”

The remarks from Congress leaders reflect the increasing demand for transparency, accountability, and stringent security measures in the wake of the blast.

Authorities have deployed multiple investigative and security agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police, while heightened security alerts remain in place across Delhi and neighboring states.