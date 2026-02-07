Congress leaders link Pappu Yadav arrest to alleged lapses in NEET probe
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi allege political vendetta and systemic failure in NEET aspirant death probe
Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar following the arrest of Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, linking the move to alleged failures in the investigation into the death of a NEET aspirant.
Pappu Yadav was arrested late on Friday night in Patna in connection with a 31-year-old case, a development that triggered political backlash and protests by his supporters. The arrest came amid his vocal criticism of the handling of the NEET aspirant’s death, which the Congress leadership says reflects deeper systemic collusion.
In a post on social media platform X, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death and the subsequent investigation had exposed entrenched flaws in the system.
“When the family sought an impartial probe and justice, the familiar BJP-NDA approach emerged — divert attention, harass the family and protect those responsible,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi described Pappu Yadav’s arrest as politically motivated, arguing that the MP had consistently stood with the victim’s family and demanded accountability.
“His arrest is a clear act of political vendetta, intended to intimidate and silence anyone who raises their voice for justice,” he said, warning that the case appeared to be part of a broader and troubling pattern.
He added that the issue went beyond party politics. “This is about justice, dignity and the safety of the daughters of Bihar,” he said.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra echoed these concerns, calling the rape and murder of the NEET aspirant in a Patna hostel “deeply shocking” and questioning the conduct of the authorities at every stage of the case.
“From the registration of the FIR to the investigation and follow-up action, everything appears questionable. Who is being protected?” she asked, drawing comparisons with past high-profile cases such as Hathras, Unnao and the Ankita Bhandari case.
She said the arrest of Pappu Yadav, who had been raising questions about the investigation, reflected a wider pattern of insensitivity. “The BJP and its allies stand with injustice and oppression,” she alleged.
Pappu Yadav was taken into custody from his residence in Patna’s Mandiri area, where supporters gathered in protest. A brief scuffle reportedly broke out between police and supporters as court orders were executed.
Officials said the MP-MLA Special Court had recently ordered the attachment of properties belonging to Pappu Yadav and two others in a decades-old case involving allegations of fraudulent tenancy and criminal intimidation.
The MP has been actively involved in the NEET aspirant death case, making repeated visits to meet the victim’s family and publicly questioning the police investigation. Although a Special Investigation Team was initially formed under the supervision of a senior police officer, the probe made little progress and was eventually handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI is yet to formally commence its investigation in Bihar.
The victim’s family has alleged sustained pressure from the state police and has expressed dissatisfaction even after meeting senior officials, including the state’s Director General of Police and the Home Minister.
Forensic Science Laboratory and post-mortem reports have indicated that sexual assault cannot be ruled out, with forensic findings confirming the presence of semen on the deceased’s clothing, intensifying demands for an independent and thorough inquiry.
With IANS inputs
