Reports of ED attachment of AJL properties "clear indication" of BJP's "panic" in state polls: Congress

Responding to reports in national news outlets this evening that the Enforcement Directorate has attached AJL (Associated Journals Limited) properties worth Rs 751 crore, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it betrays the "BJP's panic in the ongoing elections." AJL is the mother ship of the National Herald.

Readers hardly need reminding that the National Herald was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. Its sister publications are Navjivan (in Hindi, co-founded by Mahatma Gandhi) and Qaumi Awaz.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted a statement from All-India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi "on the ED's actions this evening to defame the Congress in pursuance of the PM's politics of vendetta and vengeance".