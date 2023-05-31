Congress-led UDF opposition, ruling LDF bag 7 seats each in local body bypolls in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF opposition and the ruling LDF in Kerala bagged seven seats each in the local body by-elections held across the state, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

The UDF and LDF each bagged 7 seats out of the total 19 local body wards in nine districts where by-elections were held a day ago.

Of the remaining seats, four were won by independent candidates and one by the BJP-led alliance NDA.