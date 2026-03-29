Congress-led UDF raring to make a comeback

Kerala does not change governments in a hurry. Its political shifts are rarely dramatic. They grow quietly, through fragments of doubt, conversations that question, loyalties that begin to fray at the edges. As the state heads into a high-stakes Assembly election, that quiet churn is unmistakable.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which made history in 2021 by breaking Kerala’s four-decade pattern of alternating governments, now finds itself confronting not just anti-incumbency but a deeper erosion of political authority. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), on the other hand, is no longer waiting for the Left to falter. It is actively building a case for return, with a clarity and discipline that has eluded it for years.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has emerged as a sharp and consistent campaigner. Speaking to National Herald, Satheesan said, “This is not just about misgovernance. We are witnessing a situation where the CPI(M) is indirectly benefiting from the BJP’s presence. That is the real political question before Kerala.”

He went further, accusing the LDF of drifting away from its ideological moorings. “Today, the Congress reflects the concerns of real Leftists as well. Many of them feel alienated by what the CPI(M) has become.”

This charge goes to the heart of the Left’s identity. In a state where the CPI(M) has long wielded ideological clarity against the BJP, any suggestion of political accommodation carries serious implications. The Congress has reframed the contest, not merely as a choice between two alliances but as a question of political integrity.

Rahul Gandhi has reinforced this line, and his exchanges with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan have given the campaign an unconventional directness. Political commentator Joseph C. Mathew captures the shift clearly. “For a long time, the Congress was reactive in Kerala. Now it is setting the agenda. By raising the question of a CPI(M)-BJP equation, it is forcing the Left to defend its ideological position, not just its governance record.”