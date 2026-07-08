Congress links Baglamukhi donation row to Ayodhya, alleges pattern

Singhar also questioned whether the Ujjain Mahakal temple could become the next target of such alleged irregularities, while recalling the unresolved case involving missing cash and jewellery from the Raja Ram Sarkar temple in Orchha.

The Congress has in recent months repeatedly accused the BJP and temple authorities of failing to safeguard devotees' offerings, citing controversies surrounding the Ram temple in Ayodhya as well as allegations relating to donations and temple assets at the Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand and the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. The BJP and temple authorities have rejected wrongdoing in those cases, while investigations remain underway or the allegations continue to be disputed.

The latest controversy surfaced after complaints that an organisation other than the government temple committee had been accepting donations, including cash and gold and silver jewellery, from devotees within the premises of the famed Siddhapeeth, which draws thousands of pilgrims and is frequently visited by politicians, particularly during election campaigns.

Responding to the controversy, Madhya Pradesh minister of state for tourism and culture Dharmendra Lodhi said the government had acted immediately after the matter came to its notice. "Some people were making illegal collections by issuing receipts outside the temple. I immediately instructed the collector to take action," Lodhi told PTI Videos.

He said a committee had been constituted to investigate the allegations and assured that those found responsible would face strict action. The minister also announced that the government temple committee would undergo regular audits every three months and said the government was developing a QR code-based donation system to ensure greater transparency.

"Devotees are requested to donate thoughtfully. Donating to the right place will ensure that donations reach the right place," he said.

Agar Malwa collector Preeti Yadav on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee headed by district panchayat CEO B.S. Solanki to investigate the allegations and submit its report within seven days.

The panel has been tasked with verifying the cash, gold and silver donations received, examining receipt books, bank accounts and other financial records, and determining whether any government officials or employees were involved in the alleged unauthorised collections.

With PTI inputs