Cong LS MPs meet: Rahul Gandhi says govt narrative 'shredded' in Parliament

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday applauded the performance of his party’s MPs in the recent parliamentary debates on Vande Mataram and electoral reforms, asserting that the Opposition had effectively torn apart the government’s narrative on both subjects.

Gandhi convened a strategy session with Congress MPs from the Lower House, during which he listened to their assessments and gathered detailed feedback on the debates.

According to sources present, Gandhi remarked during the meeting that the government appeared “under pressure” in response to the Opposition’s line of questioning on the twin issues.

Later, speaking to journalists in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi said, "There was an acrimonious debate on Vande Mataram and SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls). I felt good because in both the debates, we shredded their narrative to pieces (dhajjiya uda di unki)."

He further alleged that Union home minister Amit Shah had been visibly unsettled during the exchange on the SIR process and had even resorted to using an offensive term inside the House.