Congress mocks PM over ‘acronym-itis’ after G RAM G Bill replaces MGNREGA

A day after Parliament cleared the VB-G RAM G Bill, which seeks to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA, the Congress on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of suffering from what it termed “acute acronym-itis.”

Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh took to X to amplify the party’s criticism, sharing a cartoon lampooning the government’s fondness for elaborate acronyms. The cartoon read: “All new A.C.R.O.N.Y.M Mantralaya – Administrative Commission for Renaming Old Schemes — New Yet Meaningless.”

“The PM is suffering from a case of acute acronym-itis,” Ramesh quipped in his post, a dig that came a day after Parliament passed two bills bearing catchy abbreviations—the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill.