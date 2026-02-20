Congress picks Dalit Vinod Jakhad to lead NSUI, signals social justice push

After intense scrutiny and in-depth deliberations, the Congress on Friday appointed Vinod Jakhad, a Dalit leader from Rajasthan, as the new president of its student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

Jakhad, who earlier headed the Rajasthan NSUI unit, is known for his anti-RSS politics and campus activism. He was jailed in 2025 while protesting against the RSS. This was his third interview for the top post, having previously lost the race to Varun Chaudhary, who led the organisation from early 2024 until this month.