Congress: PM sermonises in Mann Ki Baat, but when will he address inflation?

He alleged that the impact of inflation was no longer limited to household food expenses, with prices of consumer durables also expected to rise. Citing official inflation data, Ramesh said vegetable prices were increasing and claimed onion inflation stood at 48.27% in August.

He also pointed to possible price increases for air conditioners, televisions and refrigerators, and claimed that household savings were declining while family debt was rising.

“Families are already struggling with rising prices. How are ordinary households supposed to manage their budgets?” Ramesh asked, while criticising the prime minister for discussing various issues in his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The Congress leader questioned when Modi would address inflation and the concerns of the public, alleging that the government had failed to provide relief to middle-class and poorer households.

The opposition party has repeatedly targeted the Centre over the cost of essential commodities and household goods, calling for measures to ease the financial burden on consumers.

The government, however, has rejected the Congress' criticism, pointing to India's economic growth and GDP figures and maintaining that the economy continues to expand at a strong pace.

With PTI inputs