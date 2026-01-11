Congress protests Indore water contamination deaths, seeks Vijayvargiya’s resignation

The Congress on Sunday staged protests in Indore over the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water, claiming that at least 21 people have died in the incident and holding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responsible for what it termed a grave failure of governance.

Party leaders and workers took out a ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Bada Ganpati Square to Rajwada Square, demanding the resignation of state Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava. Protesters also sought registration of FIRs against those responsible for what they described as negligence leading to the tragedy.

The outbreak has been reported from Bhagirathpura, a locality that falls under the Indore-1 Assembly constituency, represented by Vijayvargiya.

Death toll disputed

While the health department has confirmed seven deaths following the diarrhoea outbreak triggered by consumption of contaminated water, residents and Congress leaders have claimed that the toll is significantly higher, putting the figure at 17 to 21.

The Indore district administration has distributed compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to 18 affected families so far.

Addressing the march, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that despite massive public spending over the past two decades, the BJP government had failed to ensure basic civic services.

“In the last 25 years, nearly Rs 1 lakh crore has been spent in the name of development in Indore, yet the people of Bhagirathpura could not get even a glass of safe drinking water,” Patwari said.