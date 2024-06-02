Congress questions 'new' rule on counting agents, ECI responds
The CEO of Delhi clarifies that counting candidates' agents will be allowed at the tables of RO/AROs
The Congress has questioned an apparent new rule of not allowing election candidates' counting agents at assistant returning officer (ARO) tables during the vote counting process, and alleged it would lead to mass rigging.
In a post on X, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress treasurer Ajay Maken claimed that "Candidate’s Counting Agents’ at the ARO table are NOT being allowed for the first time!!!", adding that he has contested nine Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections, but this has happened for the first time. Maken's remarks came at the end of voting in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, bringing down the curtains on the gruelling seven-phase polls.
"Candidate’s Counting Agents’ at the ARO table are NOT being allowed for the first time. I have contested 9 Lok Sabha & Vidhan Sabha elections in the past- And this is happening for the first time. If true, this is bigger than the alleged EVM rigging! I am flagging this issue for all candidates! I hope @ECISVEEP rectifies it soon," the Congress leader posted.
Congress general-secretary (communication) Jairam Ramesh responded to Maken's post with allegations of mass rigging.
However, the chief electoral officer of Delhi later clarified that counting candidates' agents will be allowed at the tables of RO/AROs.
The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on 4 June. Polling was conducted across seven phases on 19 and 26 April, 7, 13, 20, 25 May, and 1 June.
Several exit polls aired after the seventh phase of polling have predicted a win for the BJP-led NDA coalition.
