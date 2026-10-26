Punjab: Rahul to launch Cong campaign from Mann’s home turf on 4 Nov

Congress announces ‘Hisaab Maango’ rally in Sangrur on 4 November, with Rahul Gandhi set to address the gathering.

Party leaders target Punjab's AAP government over law and order and the drug menace.

Leadership changes seek to contain factionalism as Congress prepares for Assembly elections.

The Congress has sounded the poll bugle in Punjab, announcing a ‘Hisaab Maango’ rally in Sangrur on 4 November. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering. Sangrur is considered chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home turf.

Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal announced the rally after chairing an organisational review meeting at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh.

Venugopal said the people of Punjab were looking for a complete change of government and launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging a collapse in law and order and claiming that the state had become an epicentre of the drug mafia.

“We need to eradicate all this evil. Our goal is to win back Punjab and save Punjab from these evil forces. The Congress party is very much confident that we are going to form the government in Punjab,” Venugopal said.

He also underlined Rahul Gandhi’s connect with the people of Punjab, particularly the younger generation. “Rahul Gandhi has a great connect with the people of Punjab. All over India, people are going along with his vision and ideas, especially youngsters and Gen Z. Punjabis are looking forward to November 4,” he added.